Liverpool told to sign Newcastle United star who scored at Anfield – Everton man namechecked
Former Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique believes £60million club record signing Alexander Isak is just what the club need right now.
The 22-year-old got his Newcastle career off to a flyer with a debut goal and a disallowed second against Liverpool but couldn’t stop the Reds coming from behind to secure a dramatic 2-1 win at Anfield last week.
The Magpies’ signing of Isak from Real Sociedad in August saw them smash their club transfer record with a fee Enrique deemed as ‘crazy’.
But the Spaniard, who played for both Newcastle and Liverpool in the Premier League, feels it is a move that will pay off for Eddie Howe’s side.
“It's a crazy fee but all the fees are crazy right now,” Enrique told BoyleSports. “Chelsea tried to sign Anthony Gordon for £60m and he's done nothing so far in his career.
“It's crazy at the moment and that's why I don't criticise the big transfer fees right now.”
And Enrique claims he previously told Liverpool to look at buying Isak following his 17 goal La Liga haul for Real Sociedad in 2020-21.
“Isak is a player I really like and I recommended him to Liverpool last year,” Enrique added. “He suits the profile of what Newcastle need right now. Callum Wilson can get you many goals but he's very prone to injury and that's why they needed another one to help him.”
Wilson is currently out nursing a hamstring injury for Newcastle but is looking to return to action later this month as Isak is given an opportunity to secure his place in the starting line-up.