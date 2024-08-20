Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ally McCoist has admitted he would be ‘really surprised’ if Liverpool allow Joe Gomez to leave Anfield this summer.

Gomez has emerged as a potential alternative to Marc Guehi this summer if Newcastle United are unable to come to an agreement with Crystal Palace over a move for the 24-year-old. As it stands, they remain apart in their valuations of the player and are reportedly looking at options elsewhere.

Gomez is among those being considered with the 27-year-old’s immediate future on Merseyside coming into question in recent times. He was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon and has suitors in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the former Charlton Athletic man, whilst Fulham and Chelsea have also been tentatively linked with the defender. However, most interest in Gomez is seemingly coming from the Midlands and the north east and McCoist believes that whilst a move to either Newcastle or Villa would be a good option for both clubs and the player, Liverpool should look to keep hold of Gomez this summer.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist said: “I think he would be a good signing for anybody. I think he would be a good signing for Villa, good signing for Newcastle.

“I would be surprised if Liverpool let him go at this moment in time. I really would, I genuinely would.

“He can play anywhere across the backline, and that gives him a great appeal particularly with clubs I think he would be well suited to, Newcastle and indeed Villa. But I would be really surprised if Liverpool let him go.”