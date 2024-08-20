Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Marc Guehi this summer and now face a crucial period that could define their whole summer.

Guehi’s signing would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle United and be one of the standout deals across Europe. However, as everyday passes and a breakthrough is still to be found, the need for a resolution becomes even more pertinent.

The season is underway and just ten days remain of the window for clubs to complete their business. Newcastle United have added two goalkeepers, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula to their squad so far this summer, but the losses of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh mean it could be argued their squad is weaker now than the one that finished last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United chiefs are now facing a race against time to complete the club’s transfer business and help transform an underwhelming summer to date into a successful window. David Ornstein reports that Newcastle United are still £5m away from Palace’s valuation of Guehi and that the club are looking at alternatives should they be unable to come to an agreement with the Eagles.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has emerged as a potential option with the former Charlton Athletic man reportedly open to leaving Anfield this summer. He was not included in Arne Slot’s first matchday squad for their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday amid rumours that Aston Villa and Fulham are also interested in signing him this summer.

I News report that Trevoh Chalobah has also been listed as an alternative to Guehi for Newcastle United this summer. Chelsea have once again spent very heavily in the summer market and continue to sign players for Enzo Maresca’s already bloated squad.

Chalobah could be another casualty of that transfer policy this summer and would be available at just a fraction of the price Newcastle have been prepared to fork out for Guehi.

It’s clear that Guehi remains the club’s number one target this summer, but with Palace reluctant to lower their asking price for the defender and deadline day slowly approaching, Newcastle’s hierarchy face some big decisions and crucial talks in the coming days to figure out a solution to their current situation.