The Magpies have taken a giant step towards playing in the Champions League next season after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. The Magpies still have their destiny in their own hands and know that one point from their final two games against Leicester City and Chelsea will secure a return to the competition they last played in back in the 2002/03 season. If they were to lose both games, then a seven-goal swing in Liverpool's favour would also be needed to knock the Magpies out of the top-four.