Newcastle United take one step towards Champions League after Liverpool slip-up against Aston Villa
Newcastle United are one step closer to their first Champions League appearance two decades.
The Magpies have taken a giant step towards playing in the Champions League next season after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. The Magpies still have their destiny in their own hands and know that one point from their final two games against Leicester City and Chelsea will secure a return to the competition they last played in back in the 2002/03 season. If they were to lose both games, then a seven-goal swing in Liverpool's favour would also be needed to knock the Magpies out of the top-four.
After suffering an early setback when Ollie Watkins missed a penalty, Jacob Ramsey’s 27th minute strike gave the Villains the lead at Anfield. Roberto Firmino on his last appearance for Liverpool at Anfield rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp's side in the dying minutes.
The Magpies welcome relegation-threatened Leicester City to St James’ Park on Monday knowing a draw will be enough to secure their Champions League participation. Manchester United, meanwhile, face Chelsea in midweek before hosting Fulham on the final day of the season in the same situation as the Magpies needing just a solitary point.