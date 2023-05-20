Monday’s game is set to be a crucial one at both ends of the table. Leicester travel to St James’ Park knowing they must win in order to boost their chances of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side come into the game following a heavy defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium last Monday - a defeat that left them on the brink of relegation. In the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, Newcastle hammered the Foxes 3-0 with Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton all getting on the scoresheet in their first match following the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup.

Their task on Monday won’t be made easier by the absence of Caglar Soyuncu. Soyuncu missed the defeat at Anfield with a hamstring injury and Smith has ruled him out of their trip to the north east.

Smith said: “He’s back jogging but slowly. The plan is to get him back for the last game.”

Caglar Soyuncu in action against Newcastle United last season

Smith was slightly more optimistic about Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho’s chances of featuring at St James’ Park however, revealing he should have the pair available to call upon on Monday night. Speaking about their respective progress back to full fitness, Smith said: “He’s [Dewsbury-Hall] had the injection. He’s stiff at the moment. He’ll be back in training on Saturday.

“Kelechi trained today and will be in full training on Saturday as well. No other issues."

Pending results elsewhere, the Foxes could see their nine-year stay in the Premier League - one that has brought them their maiden Premier League title and an FA Cup win - come to an end on Monday night. The Magpies, who are chasing Champions League qualification, have tasted defeat just twice on their home turf this season and were very impressive in their 4-1 win over Brighton on Thursday night.

One win for the hosts will secure a return of Champions League football and Smith is anticipating a tough game in the north east, labelling the clash against Eddie Howe’s side as a ‘cup final’. Smith said: “We need to be hard to beat and use the ball well when we have it.