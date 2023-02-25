LNER train at King’s Cross (Image: Getty Images)

Newcastle will face Man United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26 (4:30pm kick-off) with a ‘Geordie invision’ anticipated in the capital. Over 30,000 Newcastle fans were lucky enough to get tickets to watch the final at Wembley while many more have travelled down despite not having a match ticket.

Trains from Newcastle to London King’s Cross are sold out, and LNER posted a travel update at 9:05am on Saturday morning.

It read: “Please be advised: To help spread the volume of customers travelling we have removed ticket restrictions for advance ticket holders on the 25th and 26th February 2023. Reservations will still stand therefore we highly advise sticking to your booked service.”

Due to the high volume of passengers expected throughout Saturday and Sunday, travel time restrictions have been removed for advance ticket holders. This means passengers could choose to travel at a time different to the one listed on their ticket.

