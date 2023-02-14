Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest in the final few hours of the January window had Newcastle searching for eleventh-hour midfield replacements. Berge, who has been in stunning form for the Blades this year, thus emerged as a potential target for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old has played a vital role for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they sit pretty in the Championship top two this season - earning him plenty of admirers in the Premier League. Arsenal, Fulham and Newcastle were among the most prominent admirers, but none of the trio could get a deal for the Norwegian international, whether permanent or loan, over the line.

Speaking to SUTV, Berge revealed that he wasn’t too disappointed at being unable to secure a move to the top-flight last month, insisting that he is fully focussed on helping the Blades to promotion: “I have my people who sort that stuff,” said Berge. “I didn’t look too much into it.

“For me it wasn’t a big deal, it’s part of the game. In transfer windows, there will always be speculation. I just move on. I just want to have fun and play football.

“It’s a great group to be around (at Sheffield United). The way we are playing at the moment and for the last 12 to 14 months since the new staff came in has been brilliant. It’s a great team and club to be part of. We are rising every week, and pushing for promotion. That would be a perfect end to this season.”

Newcastle meanwhile have a trio of injury concerns to contend with ahead of their clash with Liverpool at the weekend and their upcoming Carabao Cup Final against Manchester United. Joe WIllock suffered a hamstring injury during the game with Bournemouth and is likely to miss a few weeks' action, whilst Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit enough to face the Reds on Saturday.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United emerged as a late January transfer target for Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)