‘Looks like a superstar’ - ex-Tottenham Hotspur man delivers stunning Newcastle United verdict

The Paraguayan’s six-goal haul, which has included five in his last five, have helped lift Newcastle into fourth place in the Premier League. Almiron doubled Newcastle’s lead against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after Callum Wilson’s controversial opener just after the half-hour mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The skill and composure shown by Almiron to first shrug off Ryan Sesegnon’s challenge before showing the defence a clean pair of heels was emblematic of the confidence he is playing with at the moment - confidence that is beginning to get noticed by the footballing world. One of those to step-up and take note of Almiron’s performances this campaign is former Spurs and Blackburn Rovers man Tim Sherwood who has described the 28-year-old as a ‘superstar’:

Sherwood told the Kelly and Wrighty Show: “Almiron looks like a superstar. Under previous managers, he looked like someone you’d want out of your club as soon as possible, if you could get your money back. You have to give Eddie all the credit.”

Almiron joined Newcastle from MLS side Atalanta United in January 2019 and has already surpassed his best ever Premier League goal return of four efforts set in 2019/20 and 2020/21 under Steve Bruce. Newcastle United and Almiron’s next test is a home game against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side with the Magpies knowing that a win could see the Magpies end the day in third place if results elsewhere go their way.