The reason Unai Emery will miss Newcastle United game after Aston Villa appointment

The club has appointed Emery as its new head coach following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard last week.

Fourth-placed Newcastle take on Villa at St James’s Park on Saturday, but Emery won’t take over this week. The 50-year-old – who has left Villarreal to take up the post – will start work on November 1 once “work permit formalities are completed”.

Emery had opted to stay at the La Liga club a year ago when offered the United job. Newcastle then turned to Eddie Howe.

A Villa statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

“Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021, as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

“A highly-experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final. He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint Germain.”

“Unai will take over from November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.”

Villarreal said Emery would hold a farewell press conference at the club’s training ground on Tuesday.

Emery said it had been a “perfect” journey with Villarreal, but he had made a “difficult” decision to seek a new challenge.

“For the past few days I have been thinking carefully and feeling what my decision should be,” Emery said on Twitter. “Farewell is hard and difficult, but my feeling and my reflection is that I must start a new project.”

A Villarreal statement read: “Emery has gone down in Villarreal history for becoming the first coach to win a title with the club, the UEFA Europa League, as well as the historic achievement of reaching the Champions League semi-finals last year.