‘Lot to offer’ - Newcastle United star tipped to start for England against Senegal with Manchester United man to miss out

England face Senegal this evening with a place in the World Cup Quarter-Finals on the line.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 3-0 win over Wales secured England their spot in the Round of 16 as Gareth Southgate opted to rotate his squad ahead of their participation in the knockout stages. One of the changes he made was to drop Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier and bring in Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in his place.

Trippier had started in the previous two games against Iran and USA but had to settle for an appearance off the bench against Rob Page’s side. With a tricky match against Senegal on the horizon, will Trippier be returned to the starting XI, or will Southgate stick with the defence that started their last match?

England's defender #12 Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Former England international Paul Parker believes that Trippier should return to the team against Senegal, but not necessarily instead of the man who took his spot against Wales - highlighting Trippier’s set-piece ability as a key strength England can exploit.

Parker told Bonus Code Bets: “Kyle Walker should always be in England´s starting lineup. No one can match his pace and his amazing ability to defend. He can neutralise the best players in the world, even Kylian Mbappé.

“But I wouldn’t say that Kieran Trippier shouldn’t be in the starting lineup. I think he should play as a left back instead of Luke Shaw.

"Trippier got a lot to offer on set pieces and he is not a bad defender. I would say that Walker and Trippier should be the starting fullbacks.”

