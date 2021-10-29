Here, we take a look at all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Favre’s Newcastle ‘desire’

According to the Northern Echo, former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has confirmed his desire to take the vacant manager’s job at Newcastle.

Lucien Favre has reportedly expressed his desire to take charge of Newcastle United (Photo by Bernd Thissen / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BERND THISSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 63-year-old has been out of work since his departure from Borussia Dortmund in December.

He reportedly turned down a role at Crystal Palace in the summer but is now keen to get back into management.

Spurs duo set to leave

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to let Dele Alli and Harry Winks depart the club in January with both players having been ‘frozen out’ in recent times.

Both Winks and Alli were left out of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup squad against Burnley in the week, leading to fresh speculation that their time at the club may be coming to an end.

Alli was courted by PSG in January, however, Daniel Levy refused to sanction the sale that would see the midfielder link up with his previous manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

However, The Athletic now report that Levy’s stance has softened and that he is now open for a sale.

Winks has also fallen out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo and, much like Alli, may want a move away from Tottenham in order to force himself back into Gareth Southgate’s England set-up.

Newcastle have been strongly linked with the pair recently and a move for two players with a wealth of Premier League experience would be a great addition as they aim to escape the drop this campaign.

