Matt Targett has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United this month - and fans have delivered a clear verdict on what the club’s next step should be.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Targett has made just one start for Newcastle United this season, coming against Bromley in the Third Round of the FA Cup last weekend. His last start prior to that match came in November 2023 during their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford - a match Targett lasted just a couple of minutes in before going down with a hamstring injury.

The emergence of Lewis Hall at left-back has seen Targett’s position in the pecking order at St James’ Park slip, whilst the signing of Lloyd Kelly in summer has added extra competition in that area of the pitch. Targett, therefore, seems at a crossroads in his career.

Targett greatly impressed during an initial loan spell at St James’ Park in early 2022 before joining on a permanent basis in that summer. However, a mix of poorly timed injuries and a rock-solid defensive unit meant Targett has never been able to regain his spot in the first-team.

Reports that Anderlecht and Eintracht Frankfurt had shown interest in the left-back have been played down recently, but with PSR demands as they are, it does raise the possibility that Targett’s time on Tyneside could be at an end. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 67% of respondents believe that the former Aston Villa defender should be sold by the club this summer in order to free up transfer funds.

Targett’s sale wouldn’t bring them a whole host of money to spend on transfers, but it would give them some financial wiggle room and, if combined with a potential sale of Miguel Almiron, could give the Magpies a boost when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Whilst two-thirds of respondents believe Targett should be sold, 22% answered that they did not want to see Targett leave and that he still acts as good cover for the first-team. 11% believe the decision is ‘too tough to call’.