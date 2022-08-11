Majed Al Sorour’s ‘productive’ message to Newcastle United co-owners after Nottingham Forest win

The Saudi Golf CEO was in attendance at St James's Park as goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle secure a 2-0 win against the newly-promoted side.
Alongside him in the director’s box were co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben along with Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Reuben’s father and brother David and David Jr.
Back in May, Al Sorour was appointed as a new director at Newcastle, joining Staveley, Reuben and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
The 49-year-old was previously a professional footballer with Saudi side Al Nassr before pursuing a business career.
Following the opening day win, Al Sorour posted on LinkedIn: “Great start of the season.
"Was great to see Amanda and Mehrdad. To the Ruben family, always good to see you and talk the future of Newcastle.
"Having my son attend was a plus. To our chairman, thank you for allowing us to be productive.”