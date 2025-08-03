Newcastle United are facing some big calls as the contracts of current members of Eddie Howe’s squad reach crucial stages.

Newcastle United’s full focus remains on adding to Eddie Howe’s squad during the final month of the summer transfer window - but there are some big decisions to be taken on current members of the Magpies senior ranks.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Nick Pope and club captain Jamaal Lascelles are all now in the final year of their current contracts at St James Park and, as it stands, will be free to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming season. Goalkeepers Mark Gillespie and Martin Dubrvaka, full-backs Matt Targett and Emil Krafth are also out of contract and a decision will be taken on new loan signing Aaron Ramsdale after he agreed to a season-long stint on Tyneside.

However, there are another four players that are approaching crucial points in their existing deals and that means serious consideration must be given to what could lie ahead. The final 18 months of a player’s contract bring the threat of approaches from rival clubs looking to secure a cut-price deal - and Newcastle must consider what approach to take with a quartet of Howe’s current squad.

Dan Burn

Arguably one of the most influential members of Howe’s squad, Burn has enjoyed a remarkable return to his native North East after helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League on two occasions and scoring in the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool that ended the Magpies painfully long wait for major domestic silverware. Burn’s improvement was also rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England squad and he earned his first caps in World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Andorra during the summer. The Blyth-born defender penned an extension to his last Magpies contract last year to commit to the club until the summer of 2027 - and it would be a surprise to see his love affair with his boyhood club come to an end any time soon.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy will head into the 2025/26 campaign on the back of his most impressive season since moving to Newcastle during the summer of 2017. However, the former Norwich City man also faces the prospect of enhanced competition for a place in the starting eleven after the Magpies completed the big money addition of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. What can not be denied is that Murphy is a trusted figure under Howe and provides energy and enthusiasm in abundance. However, with the final 18 months of his current deal now approaching, there will a decision to be taken over the coming months.

Joe Willock

The former Arsenal midfielder endured yet another frustrating season after making just 16 starts in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign. The departure of Sean Longstaff to Leeds United has depleted Howe’s midfield options but it seems all but certain Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes will be the Magpies first-choice trio in the heart of their side and Willock and Lewis Miley will provide alternative options. However, there has also been talk that Willock could be allowed to depart this summer if a suitable offer is received and a replacement can be found.

Sven Botman

Arguably the most frustrating figure in the Magpies setup - although Botman himself has done nothing to bring such frustration. The Dutch centre-back is a high class addition and has shown just why United persisted with their attempts to secure his signature during the summer of 2022. The former Lille centre back has suffered something of an injury nightmare over the last 18 months - but, as it stands, he is the only long-term option Newcastle possess at the heart of their back four and it seems likely he will be offered a chance to pen another deal as his current contract heads towards its final 18 months.

When do the contracts of current Newcastle United players come to an end?

Summer 2026: Martin Dúbravka, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Aaron Ramsdale (loan) Summer 2027: Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimarães, Alex Murphy Summer 2029: Will Osula, Lewis Miley, Odysseas Vlachodimos (reported) Summer 2030: Anthony Elanga ‘Long-term contracts’: Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall