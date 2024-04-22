Major Liverpool managerial bombshell revealed as West Ham ‘in talks’ over shock swoop
West Ham have ‘held talks’ with Ruben Amorim over potentially becoming David Moyes’ replacement at the London Stadium - according to David Ornstein. The Hammers currently sit 8th in the Premier League table and are just two points behind Newcastle United in 6th.
However, they were dumped out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen last week before suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday as pressure begins to build on Moyes. The 60-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and reports that Amorim has been contacted over a potential move to the club suggests that Moyes may be entering the final few games of his second stint as West Ham manager.
Amorim, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a very successful season with Sporting CP and is within touching distance of delivering another Portuguese Championship to the club. His successes with the Portuguese club, and the brand of football they have played under his management, has seen Amorim linked with a whole host of jobs around Europe with Liverpool also among the clubs reportedly interested in appointing him.
Jurgen Klopp will depart Anfield at the end of the season and Amorim has emerged as a potential option for the Reds, however, Ornstein reports that it is ‘unlikely’ that he will make the move to Anfield. West Ham and Liverpool will square-off against each other in the Premier League on Saturday.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will have a keen eye on that result which will have big implications on the race for European football. The Champions League looks out of their reach this season, but a top-six finish, and thus a guarantee of European football next season, is still very possible.
The Magpies currently find themselves in 6th place and above Manchester United on goal difference. West Ham and Chelsea are the other likely contenders in a ‘mini league’ that has formed between 6th and 9th this season, but the Magpies know their destiny is in their own hands heading into their final six games of the season. The Red Devils are the only side currently in the top nine places of the league that the Magpies have left to face this campaign.