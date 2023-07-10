There is now just over one month before the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off as clubs across the country continue to be active in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have already brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in a big money move but Eddie Howe is expected to make a few more moves before their opening match against Aston Villa. One player they continue to be linked with is Leicester City’s Harvery Barnes and they may have just received a major boost in their pursuit of the winger.

Elsewhere, the Magpies are being linked with a French defender and, along with Manchester United, are said to be ‘exploring a deal’. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, July 10:

Harvey Barnes latest: Leicester City star ‘keen’ on Newcastle United move

Per a report from Football Insider, Harvey Barnes is keen to leave Leicester City for Newcastle United this summer. The article claims that ‘a well-placed source’ has told them that Barnes is keen on making the move to St James’ Park this summer.

Apparently, ‘the project in place at Newcastle is attractive for the Leicester star’, as well as the opportunity to play under Eddie Howe. For United’s part, it is also claimed that Barnes‘ age and ‘extensive top-flight experience’ is behind Howe’s willingness to strike a deal.

Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘tracking’ French defender

Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ‘exploring’ deals to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to Italian football journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano. The reporter tweeted that no bids had been made but that Newcastle are expected to make contact this week.

