Eddie Howe names two Newcastle United injury doubts for first pre-season fixtures

Eddie Howe has issued injury updates on Newcastle United trio Nick Pope, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe is set to be without two key players when Newcastle United open their pre-season campaign against Gateshead.

The club’s players started to report back for pre-season training yesterday ahead of Saturday’s fixture at the International Stadium.

However, goalkeeper Nick Pope – who had surgery on his fingers late last season – is not yet able to use his hands in training.

And midfielder Joe Willock is not yet ready to resume full training after missing the end of last season with a hamstring.

“Nick’s doing well, so he won’t train with us initially with his hands, but I think he can go out and do some footwork,” said Howe, who does not expect defender Emil Krafth (knee) to be involved in the club's seven-game pre-season campaign.

“Joe Willock, again, I don’t think is too far away from full training. He’s not there yet, but making good progress with his hamstring injury.

Howe, however, had better news on midfielder Sean Longstaff, who suffered a foot injury against Everton late last season.

“We’ve got Sean Longstaff, who was missing as well at the end of last season, but he’s back fully training,” said United’s head coach in a club interview on YouTube.

