Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

No Premier League team will face punishment for breaching PSR in the latest three-year period.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed points deductions last season for PSR breaches, with the Toffees handed two separate punishments following two breaches of the rules. Those points deductions struck fear into clubs up and down the league with many, including Newcastle United, forced into player sales before the end of June in order to avoid falling foul of the rules.

Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively in deals worth a combined £68m. The club didn’t want to lose either player with both having bright futures in the game, however, a mad scramble at the end of June to ensure they complied with PSR and so they didn’t lose some of their star players meant the duo were reluctantly sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst their departures still sting, news on Tuesday that Newcastle United had avoided breaching PSR put firmly into context why they had to make such a big call. Aston Villa, who sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus, also avoided any points deductions.

Leicester City remain ‘at risk’ of a punishment, however, pending the outcome of their ongoing legal dispute with the Premier League. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will still be very wary of PSR constraints not just this month but all the way until June, the end of this current accounting period.

Any signings this month will have to be counterbalanced by player sales if they want to avoid finding themselves in the same situation as June 2024.