Vitor Pereira has admitted it will be a ‘big risk’ for Matheus Cunha to play 90 minutes against Newcastle United tomorrow night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Cunha has missed Wolves’ last two matches after being handed a two-match ban following an altercation between himself and a member of the Ipswich Town coaching staff following their defeat to the Tractor Boys last month. The Brazilian was handed a two-game ban, reduced from three, by the FA and served that during games against Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Cunha was expected to return straight into the starting XI for their trip to St James’ Park, however, Pereira has revealed that because of an injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur during his last appearance, that Cunha is a doubt for the clash against the Magpies: “He will be with us, he will travel with us for the game," Pereira said, as reported by the Express and Star.

“But, I will respect my medical department because I'm not a doctor. I'm not a coach to force the players to play for 90 minutes, it's impossible and will be a big risk for him.

“The communication between my staff and the medical department is very important. He's training, but his fitness level and condition is now not the best.”

Cunha has netted 10 Premier League goals this season, three more than any of his Molineux teammates, such is his influence on Pereira’s side. Whilst not having Cunha fully-fit for their trip to the north east will be a blow for Wolves, Pereira will at least have two more of his key players back in contention on Wednesday night.

Craig Dawson and Nelson Semedo have both missed Wolves’ last two outings through injury, but the 56-year-old confirmed that both will be fit enough to face the Magpies. Doubt over Mario Lemina remains, however, with the midfielder keen to leave Molineux this month.

"This is an issue that he must solve with the club, it is between Mario and the club," Pereira added. "I know what he wants, the club knows, and now they have to solve this issue.

“I expect him to be professional, help the team and try to solve the problem.”