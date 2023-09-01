Both Sven Botman and Joelinton were withdrawn during the 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park on Sunday and are major doubts for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Neither player has trained ahead of Friday’s pre-match press conference where head coach Eddie Howe provided a significant update.

“Sven has had a scan, the ankle, the scan doesn’t appear too good,” Howe admitted. “There’s an injury there but it doesn’t but actually it presents okay, it’s not presenting too bad.

“It’s very bruised, very swollen so he’s been very lightly jogging this week so we’ll see how he is today and then make a decision for this weekend. There’s a small chance [he could be in the squad].”

Joelinton picked up a knee injury during the Liverpool match and is another player Howe will have to make a late call on for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

“Again, another player we’re going to make a late decision on,” Howe added. “He hasn’t trained this week, very similar to Sven has been doing some light jogging but is feeling better each day and we’ll make a late call.”

Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League matches following a 5-1 opening day win against Aston Villa. They lost just five times in the league last season as they finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League.