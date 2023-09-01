Newcastle United loan transfer confirmed and two more still to follow on deadline day
Newcastle United have confirmed another loan exit ahead of transfer deadline day.
20-year-old midfielder Joe White has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra on a half-season loan deal. White spent the second half of last season on loan at Exeter City in League One where he made 16 appearances having previously spent time on loan at Hartlepool United during the 2021-22 campaign.
The youngster made 16 appearances for Exeter as they finished 14th in the third tier. White has trained with Newcastle’s first-team on occasion and appeared in the pre-season friendly matches against Gateshead and Rangers.
Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden are set to follow White out of Newcastle on loan on deadline day. Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily linked with a loan move for the wantaway duo.
Heading into deadline day, Newcastle have committed to spending over £150million on new signings so far this summer. Yankuba Minteh (£6million), Sandro Tonali (£52million), Barnes (£38million), Tino Livramento (£30million) and a loan deal for Lewis Hall with an obligation to buy for £28million next summer.
In terms of further first-team incomings, things are expected to be quiet for The Magpies with head coach Eddie Howe content with his current squad.
The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is 11pm on Friday, September 1.