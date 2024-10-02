Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton will be searching for back-to-back wins this weekend when they host Newcastle United - but Sean Dyche will be without one of his summer signings.

The Toffees defeated Crystal Palace on Saturday to record their first Premier League win of the season and lift themselves out of the relegation zone in the process. A brace from Dwight McNeil secured the win after Marc Guehi had put Palace ahead in the first-half.

The clash against Newcastle United offers Dyche’s side the chance to extend their unbeaten run against the Magpies to three games, however, they will again have to do it without the services of summer signing Armando Broja. Broja joined the Toffees on-loan from Chelsea after an eleventh-hour bid saw them gazump interest from Ipswich Town in the Albanian international.

However, Broja joined the club with a foot injury and is yet to feature following his move from Stamford Bridge - with that unlikely to change this weekend when the Magpies head to Merseyside. According to Albanian journalist Klaudio Ndreca, Broja is closing in on a return to training but may have to wait until next month to make his Toffees debut.

Writing about Broja’s absence from Albania’s most recent international squad, Ndreca posted on X: “Broja is in the last stage of recovery. He is not on the October list because Everton could not risk him for another injury with the national team, at a time when they have been waiting so long for him. Gradual activation will begin after our matches, in November”.

With Broja sidelined, it is likely that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start in attack for Everton on Saturday. Calvert-Lewin has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during recent transfer windows and enjoys a very good goalscoring record against them during his career having netted six times against them - a haul only tied by his six strikes against West Ham.

Beto, meanwhile, is also an option for Dyche at the weekend. The 26-year-old has played just four times in the Premier League so far this season but did net in this fixture last season, one Everton ran out 3-0 winners in.