Newcastle United confirm major away ticket change ahead of Everton and Chelsea games

Newcastle United have confirmed that supporters can transfer away tickets in case of emergency.

Newcastle United supporters will be given the option to transfer their away tickets in case of emergency, in a move that has long been asked for by supporters as well as being pushed by Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST). Before implementation of the new change, any supporter who could not attend a game because of an emergency were unable to give their ticket for use by someone else.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, in an update provided by NUST and the club, supporters will be able to transfer their tickets up to two times per season in emergency situations. They will be able to transfer tickets to an ‘eligible supporter linked on your friends or family’ with a window for Ticket Transfer opening 72-hours before the match and closing five-hours before kick-off. Random spot checks at away stadiums will continue, however.

Supporters transferring tickets will not be granted a loyalty point, nor will the person that receives a transferred ticket. A full list of how the process will work and FAQ’s can be found on the club’s website.

Newcastle United’s next away match sees them travel to Goodison Park to face an Everton side that secured their first win of the Premier League season at the weekend. A trip to Chelsea, just days before the sides meet again in the Carabao Cup on Tyneside, also faces Newcastle United before the end of the month. Tickets for that game at Stamford Bridge are now on sale.