Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that Alexander Isak will not feature for Sweden during the upcoming international break.

Isak hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since their defeat against Fulham, missing games against Manchester City and AFC Wimbledon in the process. Isak suffered a broken toe against Wolves and was given injections for their trip to Craven Cottage, but was not deemed fit enough to feature in either of their subsequent games.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

He remains a major doubt for their trip to Goodison Park on Saturday evening and news that he has not been included in the squad for Sweden’s upcoming Nations League games mean it’s highly unlikely that Isak will feature on Merseyside. Sweden have games against Slovakia and Estonia coming up in the forthcoming break but Isak, who scored three times for his country during the last set of internationals, will not feature this time around.

Speaking about the Magpies striker, Tomasson said: “One of the best forwards in the world is missing. He is really disappointed not to be able to contribute and help the team, however, he is not ready to perform due to injury, but I am sure he will come back in November and help us.”

Emil Krafth, meanwhile, has been called up by Tomasson after being forced to withdraw from international duty last month due to injury. With Isak likely to miss the trip to Goodison Park, Anthony Gordon may be asked again to deputise as a central striker with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy on the wings.