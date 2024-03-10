Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Monday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Eddie Howe's side got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win at home to Wolves last weekend and will hope to build on that in what will be a tough away-day.

The Magpies have struggled to rediscover last season's consistency since the turn of the year but victory in London will send them into the March international break on a high. In the meantime, The Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest headlines coming out of St James' Park.

City join Neto Race

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City and Liverpool are the latest names to be linked with interest in Newcastle target Pedro Neto. The Telegraph reports that Neto is set to be the subject of 'intense' interest from a number of top Premier League clubs with two title challengers now keeping a close eye on the situation.

Newcastle have previously been linked with a move for Neto, with Howe expected to strengthen on the right-wing. Miguel Almiron has been the most regular option this season but has just three Premier League goals to his name.

The report adds that any move for Neto is expected to cost at least £60m with Wolves in a strong position thanks to the level of interest in their winger. Arsenal have also been interested in the 24-year-old, ensuring Newcastle will face fierce competition if they are to make a move.

Minteh talks

Newcastle are set to hold talks with Feyenoord over the future of young winger Yankuba Minteh. NewcastleWorld reports that the Dutch club are keen to secure another season-long loan deal after an impressive first season in the Eredivisie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minteh made the move from Danish side Odense Boldklub to Newcastle in a deal worth £7m last summer but was instantly sent out on loan to develop. The 19-year-old has six goals and two assists in 18 league games and has excelled under the management of Arne Slot.