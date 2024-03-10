Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United travel to Stamford Bridge aiming to complete a league double over the Blues and avenge their Carabao Cup defeat against the Blues back in December. Eddie Howe’s side head to the capital on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to settle for a point against Brentford.

A win for the Magpies would see them move seven points ahead of their opponents in the race for European qualification. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about Newcastle United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

When is Chelsea v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge takes place on Monday, 11 March. Kick-off in the capital is scheduled for 8pm.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s trip to Stamford Bridge will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Monday Night Football’s coverage of the game begins at 6:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest events, news and updates from Stamford Bridge online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest team and injury news?

Howe has revealed that Kieran Trippier will not feature on Monday night, nor will he take part in their FA Cup Quarter Final against Manchester City next weekend. Trippier suffered a calf injury just minutes into the second-half during their win over Wolves last time out.

The Magpies will have Alexander Isak, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson to call on and could also have Matt Targett back available for selection following his hamstring injury. Nick Pope still remains a couple of weeks away, however.