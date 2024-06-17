Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent has dropped a big hint about the Georgian’s future at Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League in recent seasons after starring for Napoli. 12 goals and 13 assists in his debut campaign in Naples was followed by a haul of 11 goals and eight assists last season as he continues to impress in Serie A.

However, his agent, Mauka Jugeli, has recently revealed that Kvaratskhelia may not be at the club for too much longer. Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has recently been appointed as Napoli’s new manager and Jugeli has admitted his client may be set to leave the club this summer. “We want to leave Napoli,” Jugeli said. But, now, we’re all waiting for the Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With (new head coach Antonio) Conte, Napoli have big plans. I’m sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn’t mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.

“Our goal is a team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year (outside of European competition). We are worried.”