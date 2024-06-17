Man City and Liverpool ‘on alert’ as agent drops major transfer hint - Newcastle United set to miss out
Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League in recent seasons after starring for Napoli. 12 goals and 13 assists in his debut campaign in Naples was followed by a haul of 11 goals and eight assists last season as he continues to impress in Serie A.
However, his agent, Mauka Jugeli, has recently revealed that Kvaratskhelia may not be at the club for too much longer. Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has recently been appointed as Napoli’s new manager and Jugeli has admitted his client may be set to leave the club this summer. “We want to leave Napoli,” Jugeli said. But, now, we’re all waiting for the Euro 2024.
“With (new head coach Antonio) Conte, Napoli have big plans. I’m sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn’t mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.
“Our goal is a team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year (outside of European competition). We are worried.”
Any move for the Georgian will likely cost near £100m however and will only happen after this summer’s European Championship. Manchester City and Liverpool have been credited with an interest, as have Manchester United, however, much like the Magpies, their lack of Champions League football may rule them out of a move for Kvaratskhelia.
