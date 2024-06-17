Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Newcastle United Under-18’s coach Graeme Carrick this summer.

Michael Carrick could turn to Newcastle United in order to strengthen his coaching staff at the Riverside stadium. The former Manchester United man is preparing for his second full season as Boro boss, but could be delivered a big blow ahead of the season amid reports that Vincent Kompany is keen on adding Aaron Danks, who he worked alongside at Anderlecht, to his staff at Bayern Munich.

Danks has acted as Carrick’s assistant at the Riverside Stadium since December 2022 and will leave a big gap to fill if he does move to Germany. And, according to reports from Teesside Live, Boro will turn to Newcastle United Under-18’s coach Graeme Carrick to fill that vacancy.

They report that Boro have approached Newcastle United to seek permission to speak to Carrick over a potential move to the Riverside, one that has been accepted by the Magpies. Carrick has been head coach of Newcastle United’s Under-18 side since August 2022 after a long spell working with the FA in England’s youth setup.