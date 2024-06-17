Middlesbrough ‘make approach’ for Newcastle United man ahead of expected Bayern Munich move
Michael Carrick could turn to Newcastle United in order to strengthen his coaching staff at the Riverside stadium. The former Manchester United man is preparing for his second full season as Boro boss, but could be delivered a big blow ahead of the season amid reports that Vincent Kompany is keen on adding Aaron Danks, who he worked alongside at Anderlecht, to his staff at Bayern Munich.
Danks has acted as Carrick’s assistant at the Riverside Stadium since December 2022 and will leave a big gap to fill if he does move to Germany. And, according to reports from Teesside Live, Boro will turn to Newcastle United Under-18’s coach Graeme Carrick to fill that vacancy.
They report that Boro have approached Newcastle United to seek permission to speak to Carrick over a potential move to the Riverside, one that has been accepted by the Magpies. Carrick has been head coach of Newcastle United’s Under-18 side since August 2022 after a long spell working with the FA in England’s youth setup.
Alongside reuniting with his brother at Middlesbrough, Carrick will join a very experienced backroom staff alongside a few familiar names including Grant Leadbitter and former Newcastle United and Leeds United defender Jonathan Woodgate. Woodgate spent just under a year as Boro boss in 2020/21 and returned to the club in October 2022 to work alongside Carrick upon his appointment as Chris Wilder’s successor.
