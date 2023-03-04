Man City vs Newcastle United injury latest as one ruled out and three doubtful

Newcastle United will be looking to bounce back from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United with a positive result away at Manchester City this weekend. The Toon Army lost 2-0 to the Red Devils at Wembley last Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side remain in the Champions League places in the Premier League table. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the Magpies and their opponents....

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is back from suspension, whilst Martin Dubravka and Anthony Gordon are also available after being cup tied last time out. Joe Willock and Matt Targett are also fit, but defender Emil Krafth is out with a long-term ACL injury and winger Ryan Fraser has been banished to the U21s after falling out of favour at St James’ Park.

The big news is that midfielder Bruno Guimaraes can face the current champions. He was limping against Manchester United in the final but is able to play.

In terms of selection news for Manchester City, second choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was substituted off in their FA Cup win over Bristol City last time out after sustaining a hand injury and he is a doubt now.

It remains to be seen whether defensive pair John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (illness) will be back but they have both trained this week. Pep Guardiola’s side are five points behind table toppers Arsenal with the two teams having played the same amount of games now.

OUT: Krafth (Newcastle), Fraser (Newcastle)