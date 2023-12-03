Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag believes his side could have nicked a point at St James' Park on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag admitted Newcastle United were the better side as they beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game as The Magpies claimed a sixth successive league win at St James' Park. It was also the first time Newcastle had won three successive games against The Red Devils since 1922.

The hosts had 22 shots during the match while limiting Manchester United to just eight, with only one on target. The win takes Newcastle above Man United in the Premier League table.

While previously critical of Newcastle's approach and style of play, Ten Hag conceded that the home side deserved their win.

"We have to say credit to Newcastle," said the Man United boss. "After the start where we could have scored through [Alejandro] Garnacho, they were better than us."

Manchester United pushed for an equaliser late on and had a goal ruled out for offside after Antony's shot deflected in off Harry Maguire. But Ten Hag wouldn't get drawn into focusing on the negatives of his side's performance, instead claiming Man United could have picked up a point at St James' Park.

“We had a tough first half and we said at half-time, we were pleased to be at 0-0 and we had to stay in the game, but we didn’t,” he told TNT Sport. “We had a good comeback in the last part of the game. That is the fight we have to show. In the end we stayed in the game and we had some good chances from [Sergio] Reguilon.