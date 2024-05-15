Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: A shock new contender has emerged for the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are currently embroiled in a battle to qualify for European football next season, however, their rivalry is reportedly set to continue even after the Premier League season has concluded. According to reports, the Red Devils have shown interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Craven Cottage once his contract expires there at the end of the season and Newcastle United had been tipped as one of the frontrunners for his signature. Interest from Tottenham Hotspur had threatened to derail their hopes of signing the former Manchester City man, but it is believed they are no longer in the running to sign the defender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Instead, it now seems the biggest competition for Adarabioyo will come from Old Trafford. Manchester United are preparing for their first transfer window following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club and have revamped their footballing department in preparation for the window - although they remain without the services of Dan Ashworth who has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies.