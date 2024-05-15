Manchester United ‘eye’ hijack of Newcastle United summer transfer move
Newcastle United and Manchester United are currently embroiled in a battle to qualify for European football next season, however, their rivalry is reportedly set to continue even after the Premier League season has concluded. According to reports, the Red Devils have shown interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old is expected to leave Craven Cottage once his contract expires there at the end of the season and Newcastle United had been tipped as one of the frontrunners for his signature. Interest from Tottenham Hotspur had threatened to derail their hopes of signing the former Manchester City man, but it is believed they are no longer in the running to sign the defender.
Instead, it now seems the biggest competition for Adarabioyo will come from Old Trafford. Manchester United are preparing for their first transfer window following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club and have revamped their footballing department in preparation for the window - although they remain without the services of Dan Ashworth who has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies.
Adarabioyo, meanwhile, will leave Fulham with a wealth of Premier League experience having made over 130 appearances for the Cottagers during his four-year spell with the club. The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly who will also be a free agent this summer - if he does not sign an extension to his current deal. Kelly played under Eddie Howe during his time at Bournemouth.