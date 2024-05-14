Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer - but there will be plenty of competition for the teenager.

Chris Rigg has been making a name for himself on Wearside with a string of impressive performances for Sunderland - despite being aged just 16. With the summer transfer window approaching, however, there is expected to be plenty of interest in the teenager when the summer window opens - with Newcastle United among the clubs credited with an interest in signing the midfielder.

Who is Chris Rigg?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rigg is a central midfielder who currently plays for Sunderland. The 16-year-old has come through the ranks at the Academy of Light to impress in the first team. He made his debut as a 15-year-old in last season’s FA Cup and is on the precipice of a breakout season next campaign on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest on transfer interest in him?

What’s the latest on Rigg’s future at Sunderland?

Rigg signed a two-year scholarship with Sunderland last summer and will be able to sign his first professional contract with the club when he turns 17 in June. However, until then, there is no guarantee that Sunderland will be able to keep hold of him.

Rigg has impressed when given a chance in Sunderland’s first-team and could begin next season as a regular in the first-team - if he is able to impress during pre-season. The 16-year-old is also known to be settled at the club.

Sunderland Echo’s view of Chris Rigg...

James Copley from the Sunderland Echo gave us an overview on Rigg, what he has achieved at Sunderland and the ‘sky high’ potential he has in football. He said: “Chris Rigg has enjoyed a breakthrough season. Although his debut for Sunderland's first team came last campaign in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town as a 15-year-old, Rigg has now cemented himself as a regular in the league and made 21 Championship appearances during 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Hebburn-born youngster won't turn 17 until June, so it is a remarkable achievement to have played so much. It will be interesting to see what happens to Rigg should he stay at Sunderland beyond the summer. The England youth international has been deployed as a right winger for the Black Cats. The idea is for Rigg to learn his trade in senior football in a position with less pressure on it. Rigg is more naturally a midfielder and is expected to return to that part of the pitch at some point.

“As well as appearing regularly for the first-team, Rigg scored three senior goals against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup, adding goals against Southampton and Blackburn Rovers later in the season. As well as first-team duties, he has also represented his country at under-17 level at the World Cup and helped Sunderland's under-18s reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-final, then returning to play for the under-21s in the Premier League 2 play-offs, meaning his season is not yet over with Graeme Murty's side looking forward to a semi-final.