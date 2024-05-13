Your round-up of the latest Newcastle United stories ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United lost ground in the race for European football after drawing 1-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday. Sean Longstaff cancelled out Joel Veltman’s early opener just before half-time at St James’ Park but the Magpies were unable to carry that momentum beyond the break and now sit six points behind Tottenham with just two games remaining for each.

Eddie Howe’s side have a big week of away-days to look forward to now with Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United followed by a final-day clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The final league position will be confirmed by Saturday evening and ahead of a big week, the Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Sesko latest

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The future of reported Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko remains up in the air and his agent was spotted watching Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. Elvis Basanovic posted a picture of himself at Old Trafford ahead of the game as speculation intensifies over his client’s next move.

Reports earlier this year have linked Newcastle with interest in Sesko, who has netted an impressive 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances during his first year with RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old is expected to make the step up to a top European club in the near future and has attracted plenty of interest from England, with suggestions it would take around £43m to sign him.

As well as Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Slovenian. And the presence of his agent at the latter’s home ground has only increased speculation - although Arsenal are in the market for a striker this summer as well.

Liverpool eye Gordon

Liverpool are thought to be weighing up a sensational move for Anthony Gordon. The Daily Star reports that Gordon is seen as the ideal target to kick-off the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, although Newcastle have no intention of selling their winger.

Gordon only joined Newcastle from Everton in a £45m deal in January 2023, and the 23-year-old is currently under contract at St James’ Park for another two years. But as well as earning him the Player of the Season award, 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League has caught the eye of his former club’s Merseyside rivals.