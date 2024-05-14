£7m winger surpasses landmark ahead of Newcastle United summer move
Yankuba Minteh netted his 10th Eredvisie goal at the weekend as Feyenoord continued their brilliant end to the campaign with a 3-2 win over NEC. Feyenoord, who lifted the KNVB Cup after defeating NEC last month, have now won six games in a row and haven’t tasted defeat domestically since December 3, when they were defeated 1-0 by the only side above them in the table, PSV Eindhoven.
Minteh has played a key role in that form and scored their second goal during Sunday’s win, restoring his side’s lead after they were pegged back to 1-1. Minteh now has ten goals and six assists in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season having enjoyed a very good loan spell out in the Netherlands.
Newcastle United fans have yet to watch Minteh in action for the Magpies since his £7m move from Danish side Odense Boldklub in the summer. However, the Gambian international will return to Newcastle once his loan at Feyenoord has come to an end following their final day of the season game against Excelsior this Sunday.
What happens to Minteh next season is currently unknown with a loan move away from the club on the cards, whilst there is the chance he impresses sufficiently to be given an opportunity in the first-team during pre-season. Feyenoord have shown interest in taking Minteh back on-loan again next season, however, with manager Arne Slot reportedly being lined up to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, it could be all change at De Kuip next campaign.