Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has surpassed a landmark as he continues to impress for Feyenoord.

Yankuba Minteh netted his 10th Eredvisie goal at the weekend as Feyenoord continued their brilliant end to the campaign with a 3-2 win over NEC. Feyenoord, who lifted the KNVB Cup after defeating NEC last month, have now won six games in a row and haven’t tasted defeat domestically since December 3, when they were defeated 1-0 by the only side above them in the table, PSV Eindhoven.

Minteh has played a key role in that form and scored their second goal during Sunday’s win, restoring his side’s lead after they were pegged back to 1-1. Minteh now has ten goals and six assists in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season having enjoyed a very good loan spell out in the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans have yet to watch Minteh in action for the Magpies since his £7m move from Danish side Odense Boldklub in the summer. However, the Gambian international will return to Newcastle once his loan at Feyenoord has come to an end following their final day of the season game against Excelsior this Sunday.