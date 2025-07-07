Manchester United may be handed a boost in their attempt to sign Bryan Mbeumo from an unlikely source.

Manchester United have been locked in discussions to sign Mbeumo from Brentford since the start of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old winger, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has also been targeted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United but has chosen Man United as his favoured destination.

The Magpies, who shortlisted Mbeumo as a prime right-wing upgrade target, have since moved on to alternatives as they close in on a move to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are still yet to reach an agreement with Brentford having seen one £55million bid rejected. But another £55million bid elsewhere could end up helping them out.

Newcastle United close in on Anthony Elanga signing

Newcastle are still yet to make a first team signing so far this summer having missed out on targets like Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to Chelsea and most likely Mbeumo too.

But a fresh bid for Elanga worth £55million could see them finally make a breakthrough on the transfer front. If accepted, Forest stand to make a £40million profit on a player they signed for £15million in 2023.

The deal would also trigger a sell-on clause for Manchester United inserted into the initial transfer agreement with Forest.

Elanga progressed through Manchester United’s academy from the age of 12 and went on to make 55 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

He was sold to Forest for £15million in a move that was registered as pure profit from a PSR standpoint given Elanga’s academy graduate status. But that pure profit is set to increase to over £20million should Newcastle managed to complete a move for Elanga.

Manchester United set for £21m PSR boost

As per Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils’ 15% sell-on percentage for Elanga would entitle them to £6million of Forest’s £40million profit.

It would take the total transfer fee Manchester United received for Elanga to £21million before any further add-ons. And the extra cash injection would be a welcome boost for Ruben Amorim’s side as they look to get the Mbeumo transfer over the line.

Newcastle are pushing to agree a deal before the first-team squad officially return for pre-season training on July 7. The Magpies’ first friendly match is at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).