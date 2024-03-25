Man Utd 'pushing' to sign Premier League youngster after Newcastle United visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United are reportedly looking sign Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Wes Okoduwa.

The 15-year-old was recently named on the bench for Wolves for the 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James' Park. He has featured eight times for Wolves' Under-18s side this season and made his Premier League 2 debut with the Under-21s earlier this campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to respected youth football source The Secret Scout, Man United are 'pushing' to sign the England Under-16 international. Okoduwa won't be able to sign a professional contract until he turns 17, but he will still be free to assess his options in the summer as The Red Devils keep tabs on the youngster.

If a deal is agreed, the teenager will likely join up with Man United's Under-18s squad for the 2024-25 campaign. Man United's Under-18s side currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the northern section of the Under-18s Premier League.

Last summer, Newcastle swooped to sign another highly-rated right-back from Wolves in Leo Shahar. The 17-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle's youth sides so far this season and is currently away on international duty with the England Under-17s squad.