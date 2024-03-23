Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento has given a message of support to his Newcastle United team-mate Sven Botman following the Dutch defender's season-ending injury blow.

Botman has been ruled out for six-to-nine months after suffering his second ACL injury of the season and requiring surgery. The 24-year-old suffered the injury during Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup last weekend, which brings his season to a premature end.

Following the injury, Botman took to Instagram to post the following message: "It is difficult to accept that surgery is out of the question, after fighting so hard to avoid this step. The support and love I have already received means a lot to me.

"I won't be able to do what I love the most for a while, but after my knee problems recently, I know I will come out of this period as a better player. My team Newcastle United remain the most important and I will continue to support you every day. We are a family. Lots of love, Sven Botman."

The post was met with overwhelming support from several of his Newcastle team-mates. Bruno Guimaraes replied: "With you my bro."

And Jacob Murphy typically addressed his team-mate with a nickname as he said: "With you always Lankle."

But perhaps the most notable reaction was that of Tino Livramento, given the 21-year-old was ruled out for over a year after suffering an ACL injury back in 2022.