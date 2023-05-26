Newcastle United will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season and all that remains is to conclude their 2022/23 Premier League campaign this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and know they will finish inside the top four regardless of the outcome in that match. That means that the Magpies can now begin to really think about their summer recruitment for next season after months of transfer rumours and speculation.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a Manchester United midfielder and may have been given a boost in their pursuit of the player with reports suggesting he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also said to be plotting moves to make a bid for another player who has also been touted as heading to St James’ Park this year. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Friday, May 26:

Newcastle United linked star ‘tells friends he wants to quit Man United’

Per a report from Football Insider, Scott McTominay has told friends he wants to leave Man United this summer for the good of his career. The 26-year old has been heavily linked with Newcastle United and the Magpies are currently favourites to sign him this summer.

McTominay has started just four matches for the Red Devils since September having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Casemiro last summer. The report claims that the Scotland international wants regular playing time while at the peak of his career, and he fears the club are planning to sign another central midfielder this summer.

Arsenal could make ‘sacrifice’ in pursuit of Leicester City ace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering allowing Emile Smith Rowe to leave the Emirates to make room for James Maddison, according to The Mirror. Although several clubs have been linked with the Leicester City ace in recent months, Newcastle United are currently the bookmakers favourite to land his signature.