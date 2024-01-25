Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United sporting director target Dan Ashworth looks likely to remain in his role at Newcastle United, despite strong interest.

Man United's incoming minority owners INEOS identified Ashworth as a priority target for the sporting director position at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already made a successful swoop for Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City to join as the club's new chief executive officer.

But tempting Ashworth to join the project has proven more difficult, with the 52-year-old committed to his role at Newcastle. Ashworth joined The Magpies from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which saw The Magpies qualify for the Champions League.

Ashworth's success at Newcastle paired with his 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford has seen him strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford. But the Newcastle director of sport is set to stay at St James' Park unless a significant financial proposal with a clearly defined role were to be made.

Ashworth is also understood to have a 12-month notice period in his contract at Newcastle which would have to be paid off to see him leave the club. No early release clause is in place.

INEOS agreed a 25% stake in Manchester United last year which is set to be ratified in mid-February. IENOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, will officially become a new co-owner of Manchester United with key decisions already being made at various levels.

But a failure to attract Ashworth would be seen as an early blow for the new ownership group at Man United as they will be forced to look elsewhere.

Ashworth has already spoken about his commitment to Newcastle when questioned about Manchester United's interest. "I'm really happy, it's a brilliant city, club and project," he said. "I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."

And Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales is hopeful of keeping Ashworth at St James' Park for the 'long term'.

"Obviously Dan, he's spoke on the record recently about being happy in the project," Eales said. "We go back to our days at West Bromwich Albion where we worked together.