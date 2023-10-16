Man Utd dealt major takeover blow - Jim Ratcliffe wealth compared to Newcastle, Chelsea & Man City
Manchester United’s takeover saga has taken yet another turn as Sir Jim Ratcliffe was left in pole position to acquire a minority stake in the club.
Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani made a number of bids to complete a 100% takeover of Man United in a takeover saga that has spanned the entirety of 2023 so far. But after his last-ditch attempt to complete a full takeover from the Glazers failed, the Qatari businessman formally withdrew his proposal over the weekend.
The Glazers had been holding out for a £6billion offer for the club, which would have made Man United the most expensive sports club in history. INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe was previously credited with a full takeover of his boyhood club but is now looking to purchase an initial 25% stake in the club.
With an estimated net worth of almost £30billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, Ratcliffe is the most wealthy individual in the United Kingdom.
But how does his wealth stack up against other Premier League club owners? Here is a list of all ownership groups ranked by their reported combined net worth...
Premier League’s richest owners 2023-24
- Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media (Newcastle United) - £538billion
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe (potential Manchester United minority owner) - £29.3billion
- Sheikh Mansour, Silver Lake, China Media Capital & China CITIC Group (Manchester City) - £18.17billion
- Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital Group, Hansjorg Wyss & Mark Walter (Chelsea) - £13billion
- Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) - £10.65billion
- Nassef Sawiris & Wes Edens (Aston Villa) - £9.8billion
- John W. Henry & Tom Werner (Liverpool) - £8.1billion
- Shahid Khan (Fulham) - £6.52billion
- David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold & Daniel Kretinsky (West Ham United) - £6billion
- Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £5.7billion
- Joe Lewis & Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur) - £4.8billion
- Steve Parish, Joshua Harris, David Blitzer & John Textor (Crystal Palace - £4.54billion
- The Glazer Family (Manchester United) - £3.88billion
- Farhad Moshiri (Everton) - £2.4billion
- Bill Foley (AFC Bournemouth) - £1.2billion
- Tony Bloom (Brighton & Hove Albion) £1.1billion
- Evangelos Marinakis (Nottingham Forest) - £489million
- Matthew Benham (Brentford) - £255million
- Alan Pace, Michael Smith, Stuart Hunt (Burnley) - £190million
- Abdullah bin Musa’ed (Sheffield United) - £158million
- Paul Ballantyne (Luton Town) - £25million