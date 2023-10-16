Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani made a number of bids to complete a 100% takeover of Man United in a takeover saga that has spanned the entirety of 2023 so far. But after his last-ditch attempt to complete a full takeover from the Glazers failed, the Qatari businessman formally withdrew his proposal over the weekend.

The Glazers had been holding out for a £6billion offer for the club, which would have made Man United the most expensive sports club in history. INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe was previously credited with a full takeover of his boyhood club but is now looking to purchase an initial 25% stake in the club.

With an estimated net worth of almost £30billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, Ratcliffe is the most wealthy individual in the United Kingdom.

But how does his wealth stack up against other Premier League club owners? Here is a list of all ownership groups ranked by their reported combined net worth...

Premier League’s richest owners 2023-24