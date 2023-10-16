Sandro Tonali investigation ‘hope’ as Newcastle United handed training ground boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday evening, Italy’s football federation (FIGC) confirmed that Tonali and fellow midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo had been removed from the squad and would be allowed to return to Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively following an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

No further detail has been provided officially as to what the investigation involves. However, it has been widely reported that it surrounds the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms by the two players in question.

The ‘betting’ topic was acknowledged by Italy manager Luciano Spalletti in a recent press conference ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against England on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to be rude, but I will only give one answer on the betting issue,” he said. “We can’t get stuck in this story. We have a game ahead of us.

“This should be left out. We had a whole day for sorrow and reflection.”

Spalletti also insists it was the right decision to remove Tonali and Zaniolo from the squad and hopes both players ‘demonstrate their non-involvement’ amid the ongoing investigation.

”We had no alternative to the decision we made,” the Italy boss added. “In these situations, you feel good at home. It was right that the boys returned to their families.

“Now we hope that they will demonstrate their non-involvement and come back with us soon.”