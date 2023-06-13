Man City’s first Champions League win was confirmed after Rodri’s second half strike secured a 1-0 win over Inter in Istanbul. But how does it impact Newcastle United?

The potential benefit is regarding Newcastle’s coefficient points for the upcoming Champions League group stage draw on August 31.

Newcastle will be playing in the Champions League group stage next season after securing a fourth place finish in the Premier League. It will be the first time The Magpies have featured in Europe’s elite club competition since 2003.

Given the extended gap in Champions League campaigns and the fact Newcastle haven’t played in any European competition in over a decade, the club’s UEFA coefficient, a performance points system used to determine seeing for competition draws, is technically 0.000.

Club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

In comparison, fourth placed Manchester United’s coefficient is 104.000 while competition holders Man City’s is the highest of any side with 145.000. England’s other Champions League team next season, Arsenal, have a coefficient of 76.000.

Manchester City lifted the Champions League for the first time on Saturday.

What is Newcastle United’s UEFA coefficient?

As mentioned, Newcastle currently have no UEFA club coefficient points on their own, but that doesn’t mean they will have a score of 0.000 for European competition draws.

This is because England’s national coefficient effectively becomes the club’s individual coefficient for European competition draws. Following West Ham United’s Europa Conference League and Manchester City’s Champions League wins, England’s national coefficient has increased to 21.914.

This number will be Newcastle’s coefficient score for the 2023-24 Champions League draw.

What pot will Newcastle United enter in the Champions League draw next season?

A UEFA coefficient of 21.914 would almost certainly only be enough for pot four in the group stage draw as Newcastle currently have the third lowest coefficient of any club currently qualified, ahead of Union Berlin and Lens. Pot four is the lowest pot possible, meaning Newcastle have a high chance of a difficult Champions League draw.

But the recent increase as a result of English clubs’ success in Europe during the 2022-23 season does offer a slim chance of Newcastle edging into pot three instead.