Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola have named their teams as the Premier League weekend gets underway at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United host the reigning champions on a sunny Saturday lunchtime on Tyneside aiming to put their disappointing defeat against Fulham last weekend behind them. That marked Newcastle’s first defeat of the season, although their performances to that point had suggested that a defeat may be on the horizon.

Alexander Isak played the full match at Craven Cottage, despite suffering a broken toe against Wolves in their previous outing. That injury has ruled him out of today’s clash with Manchester City, however, with Anthony Gordon set to lead the line for the Magpies.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier, Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali and Lewis Hall also come into Eddie Howe’s starting lineup.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are without Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne at St James’ Park. Rodri suffered an ACL injury last week during their draw with Arsenal and has been ruled-out for the rest of the season.

On his compatriot, Pep Guardiola said: "Next season he will be here. This season is over [for him]. It is what it is. Unfortunately, we got the worst [news] but it is what it is at this level. Sometimes, unfortunately, it happens. We are just there to support him and [help him make a] good recovery, step by step, and move forward.”

De Bruyne, meanwhile, will also not feature at St James’ Park after picking up an injury. The Citizens haven’t been beaten in the league away at Newcastle since 2019 - although they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by their hosts just over a year ago.