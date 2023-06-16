Mahrez, who has just won the Champions League with Manchester City, has reportedly received a formal contract offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli with negotiations now under way. That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims talks are expected to continue regarding a potential transfer for the 32-year-old Algerian winger.

Mahrez still has a year left on his contract at Manchester City, meaning Al Ahli would have to be a transfer fee in order to complete a deal. ESPN have claimed Mahrez’s two-year contract offer is worth £80million plus bonuses.

Al Ahli are one of the four Pro League clubs acquired by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as part of a major reform for football in the Kingdom. PIF now own a 75% stake in Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad as well as an 80% stake in Premier League club Newcastle United following a takeover in October 2021.

Following the acquisition, a PIF statement read: “The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports.”

Since then, PIF-owned club Al Ittihad have signed Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema on a three-year contract worth £258million. N’Golo Kante is also set to sign an £86million-per-season deal at Al Ittihad once his contract expires at Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January following his release from Manchester United on a world record deal worth a reported £175million-a-year. And the Portuguese icon claims his move opened the door for many more top players to follow.

“I knew that me going to Saudi Arabia would open a box and I wasn’t wrong,” he said.

“I’m sure in a couple of years or three, this league is going to be one of the most important leagues in the world. We can see that already. Karim left [Real Madrid] already and I am 1000% sure that many more players will.”