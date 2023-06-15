News you can trust since 1849
‘Giant club’ - Newcastle United & Liverpool target confirms £52m transfer after U-turn

Manuel Ugarte has confirmed his next club following Premier League interest from Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

The Sporting CP midfielder will join Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions triggered a £52million release clause. Chelsea were understood to be close to signing the 22-year-old but were edged out by PSG after a late U-turn.

Newcastle were also reportedly interested in the Uruguayan with sources in Portugal claiming a summer transfer bid was being considered - but The Magpies didn’t make a move. Clubs were put on high alert after Ugarte rejected a new contract offer from Sporting that would have increased his release clause to £70million.

Liverpool and Spurs were also credited with an interest in the young midfielder, who has now confirmed his imminent move to PSG in an interview with Record.

“The truth is that now we have to rest a little and then start with everything at PSG,” he said. “I’m going to a giant club, I haven’t even fully realized that yet, but I’m going to try to start with everything.”

Ugarte will miss the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi with the World Cup winning icon set to join MLS side Inter Miami following his release from PSG.

“It’s true that Messi is leaving,” Ugarte added. “It would have been incredible to play with him, but these are football things. But I’m very happy.”

It is understood Ugarte had his medical in Paris earlier this month ahead of signing a five year deal at the club.

While Newcastle missed out on Ugarte, they have recently made a move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella for £50million while a bid is expected to be made for Leicester City’s James Maddison. RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai remains on the club’s radar too with head coach Eddie Howe eyeing two midfield additions over the summer.

The transfer window is now open for Premier League clubs and will close on Friday, September 1. Newcastle have completed just one signing so far with 18-year-old forward Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub before being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

