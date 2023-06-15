Various reports have claimed Newcastle are in talks regarding a move for the 26-year-old with the view to completing a £50million summer transfer. But The Magpies still have plenty of work to do should they wish to complete a deal.

Sources close to Inter have scoffed at the £50million reported price-tag with the club set to demand a significantly higher fee. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Newcastle’s interest but was quick to play down the move with no formal approach made or personal terms agreed.

Romano’s post was liked by Newcastle defender Sven Botman on Instagram, suggesting the club’s players are taking a keen interest in the summer transfer activity.

Inter chairman Steven Zhang’s stance is understood to be that Barella is not for sale, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport who claim: “He is simply untransferable.”

Barella played 52 matches for Inter during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring nine goals including one in either leg of the Champions League quarter-final win over Benfica. Barella started in the Champions League final but couldn’t stop Inter falling to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in Istanbul.

He is currently away on international duty with Italy, who face Spain in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday evening. Barella will be hoping to win his 44th cap for his country in the match having previously helped Italy to Euro 2020 success over England two years ago.

