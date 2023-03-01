Saturday’s meeting between the sides could go a long way in determining who will lift the Premier League trophy in May and who will be playing in the Champions League next season. The hosts will fear more dropped points in their hunt to overthrow Arsenal at the top of the table, whilst Newcastle know a defeat could see them slip eight points behind fourth-placed Spurs by the end of the weekend.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Newcastle United:

Newcastle United and Manchester City played out a pulsating 3-3 draw at St James's Park in August (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is Manchester City v Newcastle United?

Manchester City’s Premier League game against Newcastle United takes place on Saturday, March 4 at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off in Manchester is at 12:30pm.

Is Manchester City v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast by BT Sport in the UK. Coverage of the game will begin on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate at 11:30am.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news ahead of the game, updates throughout on our social media channels and all the reaction from events that unfold at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s the latest team and injury news?

Nick Pope, who missed Sunday’s Carabao Cup final through suspension, will likely return to the first-team. Martin Dubravka, who was ineligible to play at Wembley, will also likely return to the first-team squad.

Anthony Gordon is also back and available for selection, however, Eddie Howe will be sweating on the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes after the Brazilian was withdrawn at Wembley. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, saw his team come through unscathed against Bristol City in midweek and has no long-term injuries to be concerned about.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Manchester City win: 2/5

Draw: 15/4

Newcastle United win: 13/2

