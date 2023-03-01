Newcastle United face a huge test this weekend as they take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. Defeat could see the Magpies fall seven points behind fourth place if Tottenham Hotspur can beat Wolves.

With clashes against the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham coming up, Newcastle will be hopeful they can dramatically improve their form and claim maximum points after a disappointing end to their Carabao Cup campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest news headlines...

Shay Given’s prediction

Shay Given has given his prediction on where he believes Newcastle United will finish in the Premier League this season. Eddie Howe’s currently sit fifth in the table after previously enjoying a stint below only Arsenal and Man City.

As quoted by The Boot Room, Given said: “I think top six, fifth or sixth is realistic for Newcastle and I think they’ve had a dip. Hopefully the dip has come before the final and they can get back to that form from six or seven weeks ago because they looked like Champions League’s a done deal around Christmas time. They were flying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s recent form seemed to feel the impact of their run in the Carabao Cup, winning only one match in the league since they beat Leicester City in the quarter-final in January.

“Marvellous” Nick Pope

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods has praised Newcastle United’s Nick Pope after selecting the goalkeeper as her best signing of the season. Pope joined the Magpies from Burnley in the summer for around £10 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the radio show, Woods said: “I think that defence, in general, at Newcastle is amazing but I think what Nick Pope has brought to that team has been such a steadying, confidence-building effect on the team from that point up the pitch. I think he’s been marvellous.”

Pope has earned praise as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season after an exceptional first campaign on Tyneside. The 30-year-old has 12 clean sheets in 23 appearances this season - more than any other number one in the top flight.