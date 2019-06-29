Manchester United confident of signing Sean Longstaff following Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United exit
Manchester United are confident they can tie up a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, following the exit of Rafa Benitez.
Reports suggest the 21-year-old is questioning his future at St James’s Park, after it was confirmed Benitez would depart when his contract comes to an end on June 30.
And having secured Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, in a deal worth £50million, they have now turned their attentions to Longstaff, who they view very much in the Michael Carrick mould.
Longstaff broke on the scene at United last season, having previously had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Blackpool. He made 13 appearances for the Magpies, scoring two goals.
It is understood a bid of £25million could be enough to land Longstaff.
Speaking about his future recently, Longstaff said: "It's now about kicking on from that; getting back fit, and then getting back into the team and helping my team-mates out on the pitch."