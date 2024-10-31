Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are the ‘favourites’ to sign Newcastle United-linked Chris Rigg from Sunderland, according to a report by Sunderland AFC News. The youngster is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Black Cats are likely to face a real battle to keep hold of him down the line. He has broken into their first-team in the Championship over recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg is reportedly a player who Newcastle have watched in the past. He was born in Hebburn and has risen up through the academy ranks at Sunderland.

The 17-year-old, who is an England youth international, was a regular for the Black Cats at various different youth levels. He made his senior debut back in January 2023 against Shrewsbury Town.

He hasn’t looked back since and is now one of Regis Le Bris’ main players. The prospect has made 38 appearances in all competitions, 13 of which have come this season, and he has chipped in with three goals.

Newcastle could see him as someone to boost their ranks. However, it could prove hard to lure him away from their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, it appears there is plenty of competition for his signature now from Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the hunt for a new manager after making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag earlier this week, with Ruud van Nistelrooy currently in interim charge until a permanent successor is found.

First professional deal

Rigg penned his first professional deal with Sunderland this past summer and said: “I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest. It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that.

“All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club.”

His contract expires in June 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon. If they are to sell him, they can afford to wait for the right offer to come in for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After tying him down, their Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “I’m delighted for Chris, who has always communicated to us that Sunderland is where he wants to be. Everyone is aware of how difficult it can be to retain top talent in today’s climate, and this would not have been possible without great people.

“Robin Nicholls and our Academy staff undertake excellent work and I’m pleased for them all that another Academy graduate has committed their future to the Club. Chris’ talent, and more recently his performances within the first team, made interest and speculation inevitable, and it is a testament to all behind the scenes that he has committed his future to our Club.”